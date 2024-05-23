GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Angelina Jolie faces legal setback in battle with Brad Pitt

This decision is the latest twist in their ongoing dispute over the ownership of their USD 500 million French winery, Chateau Miraval

Published - May 23, 2024 02:41 pm IST

ANI
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Photo Credit: MARK J. TERRILL

In a significant development in the protracted legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a Los Angeles Superior Court has ordered Jolie to turn over all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) she has signed over the past eight years. This decision is the latest twist in their ongoing dispute over the ownership of their USD 500 million French winery, Chateau Miraval, as confirmed by Page Six.

The court ruling mandates that the Maleficent star must produce within the next month all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that respond to Pitt's legal team's requests. A source close to Pitt described the ruling as a "crushing blow" to Jolie, who had previously argued that producing the NDAs would be "expensive," "wasteful," and "unreasonable," as well as an "invasion of privacy" for third parties involved.

Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing

As per Page Six, the documents in question likely encompass NDAs related to Hollywood employers, brands, and personal staff, potentially containing sensitive information about Jolie's compensation and contracts with third parties. The court's order also requires Jolie to provide a list of any documents she considers privileged, enabling Pitt's team to evaluate her claims of privilege.

The Oscar-winning couple has been embroiled in a legal dispute that has extended beyond their divorce, particularly focusing on the Chateau Miraval winery. Jolie's legal team has accused Pitt of attempting to control her through an overreaching NDA, which she claimed was intended to cover Pitt's personal misconduct unrelated to the winery

.This dispute reportedly hindered an agreement for Jolie to sell her stake in the winery to Pitt, leading her to sell her shares to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group instead. Pitt has contested the sale to Stoli, alleging that Jolie acted unfairly in finalizing the deal without his consent. According to Page Six, a source aligned with Pitt noted that this ruling represents another pre-trial victory for him.

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ with ex-husband Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

However, Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, framed the decision differently, stating, "Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt's last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct." He emphasized that the court's acknowledgement of the NDAs' potential relevance to the case is significant, hinting at the broader implications for Pitt's conduct.

Murphy added, "We welcome that transparency in all parties' discovery responses, including Mr. Pitt's. Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal." A source close to Jolie assured that the NDAs are unlikely to be exposed during the trial.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.