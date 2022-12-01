Ang Lee to make Bruce Lee biopic; filmmaker’s son Mason Lee to headline

December 01, 2022 12:48 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee is set to direct a biopic on the legendary martial artist-actor Bruce Lee and has cast his son Mason Lee to play the iconic role on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script for the upcoming Sony's 3000 Pictures biopic is being penned by Dan Futterman.

The project will be produced by Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell. Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva will shepherd the project for Sony.

Gabler, who worked with Ang Lee on Life of Pi, in a statement, said, " Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time."

An accomplished director, Ang Lee has won numerous Academy Awards for his work, including four for Life of Pi, three for Brokeback Mountain, and two for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. His films have also performed well at the box office.

Mason has previously appeared as Teddy in The Hangover Part 2. In that film, he was the teenager that the lead characters try to rescue as they struggle to piece together what happened during a crazy night in Bangkok.

The actor also appeared in his father's 2016 drama, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, and most recently starred in Stand by Me, Limbo and Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe).