Anders Thomas Jensen on the writing of ‘Riders of Justice’

Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen discusses the writing of ‘Riders of Justice’ and why he believes there is an air of mystery around the characters played by Mads Mikkelsen

I least expect Anders Thomas Jensen to know Chennai when I set-up a Zoom interview for a post-screening discussion on his latest film, Riders of Justice. Connecting from his home in Denmark, Jensen says, “Oh, you are in Chennai,” putting a smile on my face, “I have been to many airports and I always see Chennai and Mumbai as soon as I am in Dubai or Asia.”

We met two days after the world première of Riders of Justice, which was the opening film at the 50th edition of the recently-concluded International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021 (online). Starring Mads Mikkelsen as Markus, a war veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), who has to take care of his daughter Mathilde after a nasty train collision that claims his wife, the film is an existential drama that talks about life, faith and coincidence.

Drawing inspiration from his own life, Jensen discusses the film’s underlying theme among others. Excerpts:

There are three threads to the narrative; there is Markus and his daughter Mathilde, Otto and his friends, and a grandfather-granddaughter. When you write a film with individual story arcs, as opposed to a straightforward story, what comes first — the character or the arc?

It is different each time. But in this case, it started with Markus. This movie came from a theme. I was going through a mid-life crisis where I lost sense of the purpose of life. Later, it dawned on me that what gives meaning to our lives is connection. If I worked hard, I could afford to buy things for my children. It starts from there.

But if you go deep down the rabbit hole where you lose these connections, you end up in depression and you have no sense of control over anything. All these thoughts went into my head and as soon as I came out of therapy, I started writing about this man [Markus] who has PTSD, who gets involved in a chain of events.

Though the film deals with five characters, it has an underlying theme of fate vs coincidence. Which side do you find yourself in?

I am like Markus [from the film]. I am not a believer. But I believe in surrounding with people you love. I am against any form of addiction, whether it is religion, alcohol or drugs. My only philosophy of life is, everything is a big pile of coincidence.

In an interview, you had said that you love to play with the genre. Riders of Justice can broadly be classified as drama, but it also has comedy and action. When you shift the film’s tone from one genre element to another, do you, as a screenwriter, worry about diluting the impact?

Oh yeah. For this film, I wanted to mix a clear-cut drama with some of my own comedy films, to see if I can merge these two and make them believable. That is the first thing I told Otto [Nikolaj Lie Kaas]. That he is the glue to the film, connecting these two worlds. He is the one who steps into the natural world [Markus and Mathilde’s life] and the crazy side [tech geeks].

We had the choice of making a funny movie, like 90 minutes of fun, fun and fun. But we wanted 60 minutes of fun and 30 minutes of drama. To answer your question, I love films that break genre conventions. Sometimes, the genre system is boring because you [the audience] get exactly what you want...you either laugh, cry or be afraid. I love films where emotions jump.

Anders Thomas Jensen | Photo Credit: Anders Overgaard

The fascinating aspect of Riders of Justice was Markus. There is a constant curiosity to know more. Because, there is something secretive about the way Mads Mikkelsen plays it. Was that the idea? To retain a bit of mystery around him?

Yeah, you could say there is a mystery, although I know who Markus is and where he comes from. Mads always does that. He adds a bit more to the character, making you think that there is more down there. A casual look from Mads is not just a look. There is so much more.

Another interesting thing was the way music was used. In a way, you could understand the emotional state of Markus from the background score. If he takes to violence, we get this bombastic piece of music and we get this choir music when the violence ends. How do you work with your composers?

I have been working with the same composer [Jeppe Kaas] all these years. Some of the choir music we have used are iconic pieces of Danish Christian music. They really tap into people’s faith. Also, the irony really helped. In the beginning, Markus says he rejects everything from God. But every time he is in distress, we give him this God-themed score, which gets him going.

There is one particular scene. It is when Markus comes to know about the coincidence and he sort of goes through this extreme reaction. What was he going through? Was he broken by the fact that he killed the wrong guy or was it because he couldn’t get an answer for his wife’s death?

It is funny that you asked because the producers showed the film to soldiers with PTSD and it resonated with them. They felt it was the best moment in the film. Sometimes, when you suffer from PTSD, you get into a violence space where you are chasing after something and when you don’t succeed, your mind explodes. That is the case with Markus. He lies to himself saying revenge is the answer. His life falls apart in that scene because of he has committed a horrible deed and has to come terms with his wife’s death.

The daughter (Mathilde) is the moral centre of the film...

Yes, she is the place where we put all the emotions. You feel the emotion only when something is super real and normal. She is the only person who is normal in a film everybody isn’t. Even while casting, I tried to cast someone who looked normal for Mathilde [Andrea Heick Gadeberg].

The ending gives a closure to the arc.

It is always nice to end on a Christmas eve. Nothing beats the coming together of family.

What are you working on currently?

I am writing a script for Nikolaj Arcel [The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo fame]. That is the good thing about COVID-19, you get to do a lot of work.