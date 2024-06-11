GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu to star in Sreejith Babu’s film

Sreejith Babu’s directorial debut will be written by ‘Aavesham’ director Jithu Madhvan, who will also co-produce the film with Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu

Updated - June 11, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu.

Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Sajin Gopu, whose performance in the Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham garnered immense recognition, will star opposite Anaswara Rajan in an upcoming film. To be directed by Sreejith Babu, the film will be written by Jithu Madhavan, the director of hit Malayalam films, Aaveshamand Romancham.

Sajin Gopu on ‘Aavesham’: ‘Playing Ambaan was a tightrope walk’

The film will be produced by Jithu Madhavan, actor Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu. The film was launched recently in the presence of Fahadh Faasil, actor Kunchacko Boban, director-cinematographer Anwar Rasheed and cinematographer Shyju Khalid.

Fahadh Faasil and Sreejith Babu during the launch of the movie.

Fahadh Faasil and Sreejith Babu during the launch of the movie. | Photo Credit: sreejithbabu_/Instagram

ALSO READ:Anaswara Rajan on her breakout role in Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s ‘Neru’

Sreejith Babu, who played the role of a hostel warden in Aavesham, has also acted in Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016), and Romancham (2023). Sajin Gopu will star alongside Kunchacko Boban in director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval’s next. Anaswara, who was part of the blockbuster film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, will next be seen in Jofin T Chacko’s film, starring Asif Ali.

