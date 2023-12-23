Amy Jackson wraps up shooting of 'Crakk'

December 23, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Actor Amy Jackson on Friday announced the wrap of her upcoming action thriller film Crakk. Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a string of pictures she thanked the audience for the feedback for the first drop of Crakk. In the first picture, Amy can be seen holding the film's clapboard with the text "It's a warp" written on it.

Apart from Amy, Crakk also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film which received good responses from the audiences. Crakk is a survival thriller.

Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne and Table No. 21 . As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Parag Sanghvi under their banners Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures respectively. The film is co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Crakk is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. Amy has previously worked in films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Akshay Kumar's Singh is Bling, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and in actor Vikram's I.