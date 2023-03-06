Amitabh Bachchan injured during 'Project K' shoot, returns to Jalsa

March 06, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan says he injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad while filming an action sequence and is recovering at his Mumbai home. In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor said his “rib cartilage popped broke” and there is a “muscle tear to the right rib cage”.

“Canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. (sic)“ he added.

A top AIG Hospital official confirmed to TheHindu that the actor visited the hospital on Friday morning. “He was there for 20 minutes and got the CT scan done. AIG Hospital chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy and a team of Orthopaedic doctors treated him,” says the hospital official.

The actor also said he is in pain but mobile. ".. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled, dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs .. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around .." he added.

He also confirmed that owing to the injury, he will not be able to attend his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans stationed outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa. "I feel your presence at the Jalsa gate .. but shall be unable to show the face .." he added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.