Amazon Prime Video to premiere exclusive slate of HBO Max originals in India

The exclusive titles include ‘Peacemaker’, ‘The Flight Attendant’, ‘Gossip Girl’, and ‘Doom Patrol’

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 series and ten feature films from HBO Max exclusively on its service.

The slate includes series across genres, from the Kaley Cuoco-starrer comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, John Cena-led DC series Peacemaker, And Just Like That..., which is the new chapter of the popular franchise Sex and the City, the new Gossip Girl to Doom Patrol and miniseries The Staircase, which features Oscar winner Colin Firth.

This is in addition to HBO Max original movies such as An American Pickle, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Let Them All Talk and Superintelligence among others.

The titles will be available to Prime members at no extra cost, Amazon Prime Video said in a press release.

Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said that the team is delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Originals in the country. "These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more.

"We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers," added Menghani in a statement.

Here’s the complete list of HBO Max Originals coming to Prime Video in July and August (Additional titles to be announced closer to their release dates.)

The Staircase (12th July 2022)

The Sex Lives of College Girls - Season 1 & 2 (14th July 2022)

The Flight Attendant - Season 1 & 2 (18th July 2022)

Gossip Girl (21st July 2022)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (21st July 2022)

And Just Like That... (28th July 2022)

DMZ (2nd August 2022)

Doom Patrol - Season 1, 2 & 3 (4th August 2022)

Peacemaker (14th August 2022)

Raised by Wolves - Season 1 & 2 (18th August 2022)

List of HBO Max Original Features coming to Prime Video in July. (Additional titles to be announced closer to their release dates.)

An American Pickle (12th July 2022)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis (12th July 2022)

Let Them All Talk (14th July 2022)

Superintelligence (20th July 2022)

Locked Down (21st July 2022)

No Sudden Move (26th July 2022)

Father of the Bride (29th July 2022)