Movies

Amazon greenlights ‘The Boys’ spin-off series

A still from ‘The Boys’  

Amazon Studios has officially given a go ahead to the young adult spin-off series based on the popular superhero drama “The Boys”.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

According to Deadline, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will take over as showrunners and executive producers following Craig Rosenberg’s exit over creative differences.

The new show will be set in the only college for young adult superheroes.

Amazon Studios had announced last year in September that they were moving ahead with a spin-off from “The Boys”.

“The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the official logline reads.

The series will feature actors Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, will be producing the project in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will executive produce.

“The Boys” became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Sex/Life’ renewed for a second season at Netflix

‘The Morning Show’ season two review: Into the deep of a post-scandal newsroom

Mike Tyson to star in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

Mike Tyson in Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Liger’

‘Adipurush’ sets August 11, 2022 release date, clashes with ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Jessica Chastain, Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl share top acting prize at San Sebastian Film Festival

Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond: ‘We’ve tried to tell one story with all my Bond movies’

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ to open in theatres on New Year’s Eve

Netflix’s TUDUM: First looks, footage from ‘The Witcher 2,’ ‘Extraction 2’ and more

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ adds Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan to cast

YRF announces release dates of ‘Prithviraj,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2,’ among others

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ books 2021 Christmas release, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ moved to Feb 2022

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release in theatres on Diwali

Netflix reveals new titles, looks for ‘My Name’, ‘Hellbound’ in TUDUM: Korea Spotlight

Netflix’s TUDUM introduces Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Finding Anamika,’ Tovino Thomas in ‘Minnal Murali’ and more

‘Kaanekkaane’ is about guilt and forgiveness, says its director Manu Ashokan

‘Bhramam’ teaser: Prithviraj stars in Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’

From ‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Bhraman’, Amazon Prime unveils upcoming line-up of releases

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie review: Family-friendly Disney adventure, that keeps it safe and sappy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 1:01:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/amazon-greenlights-the-boys-spin-off-series/article36707621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY