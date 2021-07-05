Movies

Amala Paul headlines Telugu web series directed by Pawan Kumar

Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay  

Director Pawan Kumar, widely known for his Kannada films U-Turn and Lucia, is directing a Telugu sci-fi thriller web series titled Kudi Yedamaithe. Starring Amala Paul, Rahul Vijay, Padmini Settam and Raj Madiraju in key roles, the series created by Ram Vignesh will premiere on Aha on July 16.

The teaser of Kudi Yedamaithe hints at a story that involves crime and events unfolding on a time-loop. Amala Paul plays a cop and Rahul Vijay a delivery agent; the two find themselves facing a strange situation where events seem to be repeating themselves.

Amala Paul was seen earlier this year in the Telugu web series Pitta Kathalu, in the segment directed by Nandini Reddy.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 12:47:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/amala-paul-headlines-telugu-web-series-directed-by-pawan-kumar/article35142943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY