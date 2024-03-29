Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Actor Allu Arjun has now got his own wax statue at Dubai’s branch of the world-famous Madame Tussauds museum. The actor took to social media to share the news of the statue’s unveiling on Thursday.
The official handle of the museum took to X where they called the actor “the king of dance”.
The wax statue is dressed in the actor’s look from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also sports the ‘thaggede le’ gesture from Pushpa. Allu Arjun, in another post on X, stated how the statue was unveiled on the same day his debut film Gangotri was released in 2003.
Last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, the actor’s next release will be its sequel Pushpa: The Rule.