Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

March 29, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Actor Allu Arjun has now got his own wax statue at Dubai’s branch of the world-famous Madame Tussauds museum. The actor took to social media to share the news of the statue’s unveiling on Thursday.

The official handle of the museum took to X where they called the actor “the king of dance”.

Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai@alluarjunpic.twitter.com/Sgpoe1pvIa — Madame Tussauds Dubai (@Tussauds_Dubai) March 28, 2024

The wax statue is dressed in the actor’s look from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also sports the ‘thaggede le’ gesture from Pushpa. Allu Arjun, in another post on X, stated how the statue was unveiled on the same day his debut film Gangotri was released in 2003.

It's a very spl day today 🖤 . My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It's been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans… pic.twitter.com/kWRQemlwgi — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2024

Last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, the actor’s next release will be its sequel Pushpa: The Rule.