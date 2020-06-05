Telugu cinema Movies

Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manoj and Krish celebrate a decade of ‘Vedam’

Manchu Manoj, Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty in the 2010 Telugu film ‘Vedam’

Manchu Manoj, Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty in the 2010 Telugu film ‘Vedam’   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Actors Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Manoj had a video call with director Krish, composer Keeravani and producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni to mark the occasion

Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s critically acclaimed Telugu film Vedam celebrated a decade on Thursday, June 4. To mark the occasion, its stars Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, music composer M M Keeravani and Krish had a video call.

Allu Arjun tweeted a shot of the video call and wrote: “Interacting with Vedam Team after a decade. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam.” The actor also stated that he would like to thank everyone who has been a part of the beautiful journey. He thanked director Krish for his vision and passion, co-stars Manoj, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and the rest of the cast and crew for their support.

Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manoj and Krish celebrate a decade of ‘Vedam’

Allu Arjun also specially mentioned composer Keeravani and cinematographer V S Gnana Shekhar, apart from production house Arka Media (of Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni) for believing in the project.

The 2010 film had Krish present a powerful story using the hyperlink format, showcasing different facets of urban life.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:31:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/allu-arjun-anushka-shetty-manoj-and-krish-celebrate-a-decade-of-vedam/article31754619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY