Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manoj and Krish celebrate a decade of ‘Vedam’

Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s critically acclaimed Telugu film Vedam celebrated a decade on Thursday, June 4. To mark the occasion, its stars Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, music composer M M Keeravani and Krish had a video call.

Allu Arjun tweeted a shot of the video call and wrote: “Interacting with Vedam Team after a decade. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam.” The actor also stated that he would like to thank everyone who has been a part of the beautiful journey. He thanked director Krish for his vision and passion, co-stars Manoj, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and the rest of the cast and crew for their support.

Allu Arjun also specially mentioned composer Keeravani and cinematographer V S Gnana Shekhar, apart from production house Arka Media (of Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni) for believing in the project.

The 2010 film had Krish present a powerful story using the hyperlink format, showcasing different facets of urban life.