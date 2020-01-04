‘Alli’ deserves an audience here: Karthik Subbaraj on presenting ‘Chola’ in Tamil

There seems to be a culture of co-existence developing among filmmakers cutting across languages. One could argue that Anurag Kashyap is the torch-bearer of this movement, if you wish to call it that, and has been instrumental in bridging the gap between filmmakers across the country.

It is gradually picking up pace down South with director Karthik Subbaraj leading the pack. His production house, Stone Bench, has been at the centre of several initiatives. One such is the launch of Stone Bench Indie, which provides a platform for independent filmmakers. “It (co-existing) has been happening in Bollywood. It will be great if it happens down South, and I am working towards that,” says Karthik Subbaraj, about presenting the Malayalam indie movie Chola, re-christened as Alli in Tamil.

Brothers in arms

When filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was toying with the idea of releasing Chola in Tamil Nadu, the first name that crossed his mind was Karthik’s. A meeting was arranged followed by a screening. The movie, Karthik says, had a profound impact on him so much so that he could not come out of its zone for the next two days.

The decision to distribute Alliworked two ways. One, Karthik was looking for a strong, sensible movie to launch Stone Bench Indie; and two, Sanal wanted the backing of a mainstream filmmaker, for he had made Chola as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

As someone who is well-aware of the indie circuit, Karthik says he was impressed with Alli for retaining the aesthetic sense that is usually found in world cinema. “I watch independent movies on and off. Every time I watch a foreign movie, it gives this mood piece sort of a feeling. Alli gave that feel, and I felt it deserves an audience here,” he explains.

A still from ‘Alli’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stone Bench Indie, which has a team of three including Karthik, will also fund independent projects, provided they are rich in content. Alli, in fact, is the first finished product that the production house is presenting. Karthik says that his team at Stone Bench Indie will decide whether or not a movie is worth spending for, “So far, we have been involved in projects right from scratch, be it movies or web series. I told my team about Alli and they also jumped at the idea,” he says.

A different cinema

Tamil audience might find it hard to warm up to Sanal’s movies, given the abstract nature of his narratives. But that is what fascinated Karthik, prompting him to take Alli under his wing.

“ I have seen Ozhivudivasathe Kali and Alli — both deal with larger politics of society with smaller characters,” he says, adding, “You will be left with a lot of questions. I know some people might not get the inner politics of it, but Alli works as a movie even without that.”

Talent spotting Alli stars the National Award-winning actor Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Akhil Viswanath in lead roles. Karthik was so impressed by the measured performance of Joju George that he signed him to play a prominent character in his upcoming movie with Dhanush. “I wanted an experienced actor for D40. Jojo George was finalised after I watched Alli. He is treated like a demon in the movie. Later, I watched his Joseph which I loved. He has played a very important role in D40,” says Karthik.

Abstractness is not the reason why Chola has been trimmed for the Tamil version. Both Karthik and Sanal felt that it was a slow-burn, and wanted to tighten it even further. “It is a violent movie, but we haven’t toned down the violence. We have made certain changes with regard to the pacing of the movie. I had a few suggestions and he [Sanal] was kind enough to oblige.”

Double-edged sword

Karthik understands the risks involved in presenting an indie movie to a mainstream audience.

“I know there is an audience for a movie like Petta or Jigarthanda. But there are movies that solely rest on a filmmaker’s voice. I know the risks, and I know I cannot invest beyond a certain amount. But if I get bogged down by that, my purpose gets defeated,” he says, adding that he is targeting at 75 screens for Alli, which is scheduled for release later this month.

Karthik Subbaraj is not the only filmmaker to support indie ventures. Right before Alli, it was announced that director Vetri Maaran will be presenting the National Award-winning movie Baaram , directed by Priya Krishnaswamy. What is drawing mainstream filmmakers towards indie movies lately? “This is not a big deal for reputed production houses. Somewhere down the line, it has to start as a movement. Which is why filmmakers have started supporting them,” he remarks.

“It was a coincidence that Vetri Maaran sir announced it a day before us. I spoke to him and he was the one who released Alli’s first look (along with director Pa Ranjith), and he said, ‘I am only presenting one movie, but you have started an initiative which is very healthy’,” Karthik says, adding in conclusion that Ranjith and S Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios are also in the process of backing independent movies.