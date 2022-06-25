All eyes on Shivarajkumar’s Kannada film ‘Vedha’

‘Vedha’, directed by Harsha, will be Shivarajkumar’s 125th film

The motion poster of Kannada star Shivarajkumar's upcoming biggie, Vedha, is out. Set in the 1960s, the film is the star's 125th project. Vedha will be directed by A Harsha, who has already worked with the actor in three projects. Music for the film will be by Arjun Janya, while Swamy J Gowda will handle the camera.

In a press statement, Shivarajkumar states, "I am very happy to join hands with director Harsha for the fourth time. This film has a universal plot that I'm sure will be liked by all audiences."

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Geetha Pictures, the film will showcase the 1960s and is also slated to release in Tamil and Telugu. In a statement, Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios, said, "Regional cinema has been winning hearts with its unique content and with our collaboration in the Kannada film industry, we aim to explore newer realms of entertainment.”