Alia Bhatt hosts charity gala in London, sings ‘Ikk Kuddi’

March 30, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Actor Alia Bhatt recently hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the "Hope Gala" on Thursday evening to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay foundation. The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present.

Alia attended the event in a stunning ivory saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As per the designer's Instagram caption, the six-yard drape in a pristine ivory shade was tailored in 1994. The timeless silhouette featured deft resham work, embroidered with floral silk threads.

Hours after hosting the gala, Alia took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the important event. She also dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen singing 'Ikk Kuddi' song with Harshdeep Kaur. Throughout the evening guests were encouraged to take part in a silent auction to raise funds for Salaam Bombay, featuring coveted exclusive items and experiences including suite nights at various Mandarin Oriental hotels, Alia's jewellery worn at the Met Gala and a custom designed saree by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, as per a statement.

Guests were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel. On hosting her first charity gala, Alia Bhatt said,"Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."