Alia Bhatt and Dev Patel shine on TIME’s 100 Most Influential List 2024

April 18, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Alia Bhatt and Dev Patel, two prominent Indian-origin figures in the entertainment industry, have secured coveted spots on TIME magazine’s roster of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024. The announcement, made by the American news magazine celebrates their remarkable contributions and impact on a global scale.

Joining a diverse array of influential personalities including singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor Jeffrey Wright, and filmmaker Sofia Coppola, Bhatt and Patel stand out for their exceptional talent and dedication to their craft.

Alia Bhatt marked her Hollywood debut last year with Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone, sharing the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Bhatt conveyed her honor at being included in the TIME100 list.

In his tribute to Bhatt, Harper commended her saying, “She is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade—she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity.”

Meanwhile, Dev Patel, best known for his breakout performance in 2008’s Best Picture-winning Slumdog Millionaire and 2016’s Lion, garnered praise from fellow actor Daniel Kaluuya. “Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from”, Kaluuya said, citing his recent directorial debut in Monkey Man as a testament to his multifaceted talent.

Six other individuals of Indian descent joined Bhatt and Patel in the TIME100 list, including the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympic gold-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik, President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, Yale University professor, Priyamvada Natarajan, Darjeeling Express restaurateur Asma Khan and US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office Director, Jigar Shah.