Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Selfiee’

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to feature in a movie titled “Selfiee”.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.

“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.

“Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.

Johar said “something big is coming up”.

“No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up,” the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.

“Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As per reports, Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame is attached to direct “Selfiee” but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.