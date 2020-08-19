‘Akruthi’ is the new fiction show on Udaya

Udaya TV is all set to launch its new fiction series on August 24. The series, titled Aakrutii, will be telecast on weekdays at 9.30 pm.

The story revolves around Divya, who juggles between education and dance. She lives with her parents (Prajwal and Chaitra) and her brother Sujay. The story takes a turn when things go awry between Divya and her family. How the young girl discovers a connection between her ancestors and the sinister incidents forms the crux of the story.

The series is produced by film director KM Chaitanya and co-produced by Haridas P. The story is written by Siddharth and directed by M Kumar, while the noted film composer Gurukiran has composed the title track for the lyrics penned by Kaviraj.

The cast includes Tanvi Rao, Netravati Jadhav, Bobby, Prakyat and Tanuja to name a few.