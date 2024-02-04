GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sharaf U Dheen to star in ‘Hello Mummy’; motion poster out

The fantasy comedy movie is written by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans

February 04, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi and the poster of ‘Hello Mummy’

Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi and the poster of ‘Hello Mummy’ | Photo Credit: RAJEEVAN FRANCIS, Special Arrangement and Hangover Films

Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are all set to star in a new fantasy comedy movie titled Hello Mummy, the makers announced on Saturday with a motion poster.

ALSO READ
Each film wins an actor a different set of audience and I cherish that experience, says actor Sharafudheen

Written by Sanjo Joseph of Falimy fame, and set to be directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans, the film went on floors today with a pooja ceremony at Thrissur Mala.

Notably, the film has Hindi actor Sunny Hinduja make his Malayalam debut. The cast of the film also features Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony and Bindhu Panicker.

ALSO READ
Aishwarya Lekshmi: Archana and I are similar as both of us have a sense of purpose in what we do

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Hello Mummy has cinematography by Praveen Kumar and editing by Chaman Chacko. Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas and Rahul ES produce the film under their Hangover Films and A&HS production banners. Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu and Dipen Patel serve as co-producers.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.