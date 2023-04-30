HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

Aidy Bryant to headline dramedy thriller series ‘Lonely Hearts Club’

The series is based on an episode of Ashley Flowers’ Crime Junkie podcast entitled ‘Infamous: The ‘Lonely Hearts’ Killers’

April 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Aidy Bryant.

Aidy Bryant. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Aidy Bryant is set to star in streaming platform Peacock's upcoming series Lonely Hearts Club, to be executive produced by filmmaker Ari Aster.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the dramedy thriller series is based on an episode of Ashley Flowers’ Crime Junkie podcast entitled Infamous: The ‘Lonely Hearts’ Killers.

Set in the late 1940s, Lonely Hearts Club is described as a darkly comedic true crime thriller about a lonely woman who falls in love with a dim but handsome con man. Together they form an unlikely “Loser-Bonnie-and-Clyde”-style partnership that ends in lies, murder and the electric chair, the official plotline reads.

Bryant will also serve as writer and executive producer on the show along with Rob Klein.

Ashley Flowers and Kevin Mills are executive producing for Crime Junkies, while Aster, Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner are executive producers under the Square Peg banner. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

