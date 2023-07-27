July 27, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

In the second week of the Telugu business reality show Nenu Super Woman, hosted by the digital platform Aha in association with WE Hub - Government of Telangana, the participating business investors aka the Angels, are investing ₹1.65 crore on start ups led by women.

The reality show that aims to give a platform for women entrepreneurs was launched last week and, according to a statement from Aha, saw an investment of ₹1.35 crore.

In its first week, Nenu Super Woman witnessed investments in startup companies such as Ammamma’s, Vapra and Zithara.

The investors include Rohit Chennamaneni of Darwinbox, Sridhar Gadhi of Quantela Inc, Renuka Bodla of Silverneedle Ventures, Sudhakar Reddy of Abhi Bus, Dodla Deepa Reddy of Dodla Dairy, Karan Bajaj of Bajaj Electronic and Sindhura Narayana of Narayana Colleges.

The episodes of Nenu Super Woman in the second week will premiere on Aha on July 28 and 29 at 7p.m.