‘Agent’ teaser: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty in a wild spy actioner

The spy thriller is directed by Surender Reddy

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: AK Entertainments

The spy thriller is directed by Surender Reddy

The teaser of Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming spy thriller film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy, was released today.

In the one-minute teaser video, we are introduced to Akhil’s character as ‘the most notorious, most ruthless patriot’. Soon, we see Mammootty’s character, Mahadev, assigned to capture Akhil. The trailer shows glimpses of Akhil’s flamboyant titular character who shakes a leg while shooting down villains.

Agent, also starring Sakshi Vaidya, has music composed by popular Tamil composer Hip Hop Thamizha. The film has cinematography by Rasool Ellore and editing by Naveen Nooli

Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.