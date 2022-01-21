After Mammooty, Dulquer Salmaan also tests positive for COVID-19

Mammooty had shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

The 35-year-old actor’s diagnosis comes days after his father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19.

Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

“I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,” the “Kurup” star wrote.

The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film “CBI 5” when he tested positive.

On Thursday, India logged3,17,532new coronavirus infections, takingthe total tally of COVID-19 cases to3,82,18,773,which includes 9,287cases of the Omicron variant,according to theUnion Health Ministry data.