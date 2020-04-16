Movies

After ‘Bandersnatch’, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ to now get an interactive special on Netflix

First look of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend’

First look of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend’   | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Similar to the earlier ‘Black Mirror’ episode, viewers will get to decide the outcome of the ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ special on May 12

The interactive special of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will debut on Netflix on May 12, the streamer has announced.

The film, titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend, will see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Deadline. In the epsiode, the Reverend (Jon Hamm) is hatching an evil plan, and and Kimmy needs to stop him in order to get to her wedding on time.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

 

Joining the special are Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville. Universal Television is producing the special. Executive producers are Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show, Kemper’s Kimmy had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski’s Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess’ Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane’s Lillian found a new purpose as the “voice of New York.”

Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have penned the special and are also the executive producers and showrunners.

Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner are also attached to executive produce.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 4:50:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/after-bandersnatch-unbreakable-kimmy-schmidt-to-now-get-an-interactive-special-on-netflix/article31355041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY