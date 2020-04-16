After ‘Bandersnatch’, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ to now get an interactive special on Netflix

The interactive special of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will debut on Netflix on May 12, the streamer has announced.

The film, titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend, will see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Deadline. In the epsiode, the Reverend (Jon Hamm) is hatching an evil plan, and and Kimmy needs to stop him in order to get to her wedding on time.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Take it 10 seconds at a time 'til I'm back on May 12th! Fudge yeah! Did I mention you get to decide how the story ends? pic.twitter.com/KLwqwGG6De — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 15, 2020

Joining the special are Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville. Universal Television is producing the special. Executive producers are Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show, Kemper’s Kimmy had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski’s Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess’ Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane’s Lillian found a new purpose as the “voice of New York.”

Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner are also attached to executive produce.