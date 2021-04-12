Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ teaser unveiled

The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and will release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam

‘Don’t come up, I’ll handle them’, asserts the voice even as the screen blacks out. The teaser of Major, which stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic, was unveiled on Monday afternoon to much appreciation on social media. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is co-produced by actor Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures and A+S Movies, and will release later this year in Telugu, Hindi and Malaylam. The film is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who helped save lives during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh’s last outing together, Goodachari, was a critically acclaimed thriller that went on to be a box office hit. Known to consistently raise the bar in recent years as a writer and actor with his films Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh is all set to debut in Hindi with Major.

The teaser shows Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan with his on-screen parents Revathi and Prakash Raj, and growing up wanting to be a patriot. The film’s cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Saee Manjrekar and Murali Sharma.

Story and screenplay by Adivi Sesh, with script guidance by Abburi Ravi, the technical crew includes cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu, music composer Sricharan Pakala and art director Avinash Kolla.

The teaser was unveiled by Salman Khan in Hindi, Prithviraj in Malayalam and Mahesh Babu in Telugu.