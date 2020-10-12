Movies

Aditi Rao Hydari on board for ‘Maha Samudram’

Aditi Rao Hydari seems to be on a signing spree. Last seen in the recently-released Telugu film V, which was out on Amazon Prime Video, the actress will now be sharing screen with Sharwanand and Siddharth in their upcoming Telugu film, Maha Samundram. Tipped to be an action drama, the film will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi who made his directorial debut with RX 100. Maha Samudram is likely to release sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Aditi has had an eventful 2020 starting with the Mysskin-directed Psycho, which released earlier this year and opened to favourable reviews. She was also praised for her performance in the Malayalam romantic drama Sufiyum Sujatayum, in which she played a young woman with hearing and speech impairments. She will be next seen in The Girl On The Train, based on the book of the same name.

