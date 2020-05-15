Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya’s ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ becomes first Malayalam release to get OTT release

Malayalam film ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ will skip its theatrical release after the makers opted for a direct-to-digital premier in view of the uncertainty over the reopening of cinema halls in this pandemic crisis.

Vijay Babu, producer of the movie, turned to the social media on Friday to announce that the film will soon have a worldwide premier on the over-the-top streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

“A thrilling musical affair of hearts await. In what would be a first for Malayalam cinema, Sufiyum Sujathayum, will be releasing across the world on Amazon Prime. We have to get out of the huge financial loss caused by the pandemic and help those who depend on cinema for their daily wages. Hope this is a fresh start,” he said.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of ‘Karie’ fame, the movie has actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. ‘Sufiyum Sujatayam’ is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

The movie is among the seven Bollywood and regional films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including Hindi movie ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and Tamil film ‘Pongmagal Vandhal’, with actor Jyothika in lead role. These movies were ready for a theatrical release when the lockdown was announced following the COVID-19 outbreak.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, said that they were yet to get the details on the OTT release of the movie ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’ from its producer. “With no clarity yet on when theatres would reopen after the COVID-19 crisis, we plan to have a joint meeting of all trade bodies in Malayalam film industry soon to discuss the roadmap ahead,” he said.

M. C Bobby, general secretary of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, said that they will not cooperate with Mr. Vijay Babu in the future following his decision to directly release the movie on the digital platform.

“This movie was supposed to release first in theatres and its a violation of that understanding. The exhibitors will have to bear huge losses, if producers start releasing their movies directly on the OTT platform without waiting for the return of normalcy in the movie industry,” he said.