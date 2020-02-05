Actor Yogi Babu gets married to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony

Popular comedian Yogi Babu, who is one of the busiest actors in Kollywood, got married on the morning Wednesday, February 5.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal, has become a regular feature in several big-budget films and is considered a huge selling point to any ‘mass’ film featuring a big star.

His long-standing hunt for a bride became a good-natured joke in the industry as well, with even some like actor Vijay asking him to get married soon, most recently during the audio launch of Bigil, in which the duo acted together.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu, with just close friends and family. As per reports, the marriage was an arranged affair. The Darbar star is expected to host a reception for his friends in the film industry and fans next month in Chennai.

Currently, the actor just finished shooting for Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Maari Selvaraj. He has a string of other projects such as Kadaisi Vivasayi, Panni Kutty among others.