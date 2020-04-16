Actor Sundeep Kishan completes 10 years in Telugu cinema

April 16, 2020, marks the completion of a decade in cinema for actor Sundeep Kishan. Production house Venkatadri Talkies unveiled a special video on Twitter for the actor, in which film personalities shared their comments and insights about Sundeep’s work.

Director Deva Katta recalled how he spotted Sundeep and introduced him in his film Prasthanam (2010). The same year saw the release of Sneha Geetham, directed by Madhura Sreedhar. Sundeep made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Shor in the City directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. His friendship with the director duo has continued till date, and Sundeep also played a small but significant part in their web 2019 series The Family Man.

In the video, director Nandini Reddy appreciated Sundeep’s fighting spirit to do something new and look beyond hits and misses, while actor-director Rahul Ravindran commended him on going the extra mile in search of good stories. V Anand who directed Tiger starring Sundeep and Rahul pointed out how Sundeep has been supportive of many first-time directors. Appreciation and wishes also came in from producer Madhura Sreedhar.

Sundeep turned producer in 2019 for the Telugu thriller Ninu Veedani Needu Nene directed by Caarthick Raju. The actor’s forthcoming films include Naragasooran (Tamil), Kasada Tapara (Tamil) and A1 Express (Telugu).

Away from films, Sundeep’s entrepreneurial venture includes Hyderabad’s popular restaurant chain Vivaha Bhojanambu.