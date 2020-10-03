Actor Rihanshi Gowda on her transition from television to movies

She also plans on shifting base to Mumbai and believes in taking one step at a time

Rihanshi Gowda is in the news for her foray into the digital space with Poison Season 2 for Zee 5. The techie-turned-actor plays a nurse opposite Hindi film actor, Aftab Shivadasani in the web series directed by Vishal Pandya.

Like everyone else, the pandemic has affected Rihanshi as well. Karky, a dark thriller in which she stars opposite Roger Narayan, is one of the films stalled. “The past few months have been tough. Most of my projects have been stalled. The creative side is completely crushed.”

The young actor started a YouTube channel to keep herself occupied. “I use the platform to express myself. I started the channel 20 days ago and post whatever inspires me. The amount of time and effort that goes into creating even a one-minute video is incredible. You are doing everything — costumes, acting, shooting and finally editing!”

Rihanshi is excited about the Kannada film she is currently working on. “It is called Anger and is directed by Nataraj Rangayana. We have started shooting in Pandupura and Mysuru. A romantic/crime thriller, the film is about a man with anger issues and the lengths he will go to for love. I play his love interest — a poor girl from a village with loads of attitude,” says the actor, who made her acting début in the Kannada serial, Har Har Mahadev for Star Suvarna.

She followed this up with acting in shows such as Mahakali and Shani; and in Tamil serials such as Kaduval Murugan for Star Vijay and Vishnu Dashavatara for Zee Kannada and Tamil. She made her big screen début in the Kannada film, Kattu Kathe, directed by Praveen.

Rihanshi says she has been approached for a couple of Tamil film projects, but says she cannot reveal anything until it is finalised. The actor has plans to shift base. “Once I am done with projects here, I would like to move to Mumbai to focus on Hindi web series.”