GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15

March 26, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Seshu

Seshu

Actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu (popularly known as Lollu Sabha Seshu) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 60.

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15. However, he failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last today.

After making his silver screen debut in the 2002 Dhanush film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Seshu found his break in the hit Vijay TV comedy show Lollu Sabha. It is noteworthy to mention that of his several performances in the show, his spoof of late actress Gandhimathi’s role from 1983’s Mann Vasanai remains one of the most memorable.

The rise and fall of ‘Lollu Sabha’: Director Rambala on the untold story

Seshu then went on to act in several films, becoming a frequent collaboration with actor-comedian Santhanam. A1, Dikkiloona, Gulu Gulu, Naai Sekar Returns, Draupathi, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and ‘80s Buildup are some of the most notable films that he has acted in. In 2020, Seshu starred in his son Abhilash’s short film Aurora.

Since the news of his demise, fans and industry colleagues have been expressing their condolences on social media.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.