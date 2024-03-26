Actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60

March 26, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu (popularly known as Lollu Sabha Seshu) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 60.

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15. However, he failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last today.

After making his silver screen debut in the 2002 Dhanush film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Seshu found his break in the hit Vijay TV comedy show Lollu Sabha. It is noteworthy to mention that of his several performances in the show, his spoof of late actress Gandhimathi’s role from 1983’s Mann Vasanai remains one of the most memorable.

Seshu then went on to act in several films, becoming a frequent collaboration with actor-comedian Santhanam. A1, Dikkiloona, Gulu Gulu, Naai Sekar Returns, Draupathi, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and ‘80s Buildup are some of the most notable films that he has acted in. In 2020, Seshu starred in his son Abhilash’s short film Aurora.

Since the news of his demise, fans and industry colleagues have been expressing their condolences on social media.