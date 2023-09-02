HamberMenu
Actor and comedian RS Shivaji dies at 66

Shivaji’s last film appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Lucky Man’ which was released last Friday.

September 02, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
RS Shivaji

RS Shivaji | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Popular actor and comedian RS Shivaji died in Chennai on Saturday morning. The actor was 66. Shivaji was the son of actor and producer MR Santhanam and the brother of actor and director Santhana Bharathi.

Known for featuring predominantly in Kamal Haasan’s films like Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Vikram, Sathya and Anbe Sivam, Shivaji’s claim to fame came in the form of Apoorva Sagodharargal in which his comedy sequences alongside Janagaraj became a huge hit.

Over the years, the actor did a slew of films, predominantly as a comedian before switching to supporting roles in the last few years. In recent times, he was appreciated by critics for his roles in films likeKolamavu Kokila and Gargi.

Shivaji’s last film appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man which was released last Friday.

