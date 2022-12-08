  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Sidhartha Siva’s Malayalam film, ‘Aanu’, narrates the predicament of two women

Aanu, starring Sajitha Madathil and Namitha Pramod, will be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala

December 08, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Athira M
Sajitha Madathil and Namitha Pramod in a still from the movie Aanu

Sajitha Madathil and Namitha Pramod in a still from the movie Aanu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-director Sidhartha Siva’s Aanu (Yes) is set to be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) under the Malayalam Cinema Today category. It marks the debut of actor-writer Sajitha Madathil as a scenarist.

A divorcee, Sudharma (Sajitha) is a home baker and is waiting for a delivery person, especially on a day when she has received one of the biggest orders...a 10-kg wedding cake. That is when young Alma (Namitha Pramod) comes to meet her and Sudharma mistakes her for a delivery girl. Later, Sudharma comes to know that Alma has a different motive and that their lives are connected.

(From left) Namitha Pramod, Sidhartha Siva and Sajitha Madathil on the sets of Aanu 

(From left) Namitha Pramod, Sidhartha Siva and Sajitha Madathil on the sets of Aanu  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An award-winning theatre person, writer and actor, Sajitha says she had written this story for theatre. “I had written it during the pandemic and had shared it with a few of my close friends, including Sidhu (Sidhartha Siva), with whom I was working on another script. It was his idea to make it into a film without overhauling what I had written. So, he set the entire film in a room with the two characters. The entire narrative rides on emotions and dialogue. That room becomes the stage. Instead of going for the typical format in films, he experimented with the concept,” says Sajitha, adding that the director is always game for new things.

Namitha Pramod in a still from Aanu

Namitha Pramod in a still from Aanu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Namitha, who has been part of mainstream cinema for many years now, calls it a ‘forever special’ project on her Instagram page.

Shot in Kochi over 10 days, the film is produced by Sidhartha Siva and B Rakesh. Singer Manjari has scored the music for lyrics written by poet, Vijayarajamallika. Meanwhile, this is Sidhartha’s fifth film that has made it to the IFFK.

Aanu will be screened on December 11 (Kalabhavan, 2.45pm), December 13 (Kairali, 11.15am) and December 14 (New-2, 9.45am).

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / IFFK / film festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.