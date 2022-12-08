Sidhartha Siva’s Malayalam film, ‘Aanu’, narrates the predicament of two women

December 08, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Actor-director Sidhartha Siva’s Aanu (Yes) is set to be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) under the Malayalam Cinema Today category. It marks the debut of actor-writer Sajitha Madathil as a scenarist.

A divorcee, Sudharma (Sajitha) is a home baker and is waiting for a delivery person, especially on a day when she has received one of the biggest orders...a 10-kg wedding cake. That is when young Alma (Namitha Pramod) comes to meet her and Sudharma mistakes her for a delivery girl. Later, Sudharma comes to know that Alma has a different motive and that their lives are connected.

An award-winning theatre person, writer and actor, Sajitha says she had written this story for theatre. “I had written it during the pandemic and had shared it with a few of my close friends, including Sidhu (Sidhartha Siva), with whom I was working on another script. It was his idea to make it into a film without overhauling what I had written. So, he set the entire film in a room with the two characters. The entire narrative rides on emotions and dialogue. That room becomes the stage. Instead of going for the typical format in films, he experimented with the concept,” says Sajitha, adding that the director is always game for new things.

Namitha, who has been part of mainstream cinema for many years now, calls it a ‘forever special’ project on her Instagram page.

Shot in Kochi over 10 days, the film is produced by Sidhartha Siva and B Rakesh. Singer Manjari has scored the music for lyrics written by poet, Vijayarajamallika. Meanwhile, this is Sidhartha’s fifth film that has made it to the IFFK.

Aanu will be screened on December 11 (Kalabhavan, 2.45pm), December 13 (Kairali, 11.15am) and December 14 (New-2, 9.45am).