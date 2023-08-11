HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aakhri Sach’ trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia plays an investigative officer in this thriller

‘Aakhri Sach’, directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, streams on Disney+Hotstar from August 25

August 11, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Aakhri Sach’ | Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar/YouTube

Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of Aakhri Sach, directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey. Touted to be based on the Burari deaths that shook Delhi in 2018, Aakhri Sach will stream from August 25.

The crime investigative thriller deals with a tragic event experienced by a family one night. The series will open many mysteries and delve into the lives of each of the interesting characters, read the official description.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, the series stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Director of Aakhri Sach, Grewal said, “The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront.”

ALSO READ
‘OMG 2’ movie review: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi have a talk with society

Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of the lead investigation officer in Aakhri Sach said, “When the series came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me - firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none other.”

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.