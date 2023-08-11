‘Aakhri Sach’ trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia plays an investigative officer in this thriller

August 11, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of Aakhri Sach, directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey. Touted to be based on the Burari deaths that shook Delhi in 2018, Aakhri Sach will stream from August 25.

The crime investigative thriller deals with a tragic event experienced by a family one night. The series will open many mysteries and delve into the lives of each of the interesting characters, read the official description.

A bone chilling tale that unravels the most twisted ties of fate, trapped secrets of a family and

terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. Watch #HotstarSpecials#AakhriSach from 25th

August.#AakhriSachOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/8TQm0m503U — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 11, 2023

Produced by Nirvikar Films, the series stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Director of Aakhri Sach, Grewal said, “The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of the lead investigation officer in Aakhri Sach said, “When the series came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me - firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none other.”