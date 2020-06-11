Ghibran’s ‘Spiritual Series’ is about finding inner peace

A little over a month back, M Ghibran brought together a host of singers and music composers for ‘Arivum Anbum’, a song that emphasised on the collective participation of people, to tide over these uncertain times. Written and sung by Kamal Haasan, ‘Arivum Anbum’ was a clarion call for empathy.

That, however, is not the case with Ghibran’s latest ‘Spiritual Series’ whose singular purpose is to “explore oneself”. The composer had discussions with Think Music about the state of music in today’s scenario, resulting in a devotional series, the first of which consists six songs. “Music has to transcend films,” begins Ghibran on a phone call ahead of the album’s release. Having grown up listening to devotional songs composed by giants like MS Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja, Ghibran says there is noticeable absence and space for devotional albums today. “Spirituality is about the positive state of mind. It brings people together and makes you feel closer to God.”

This, however, is not the first time Ghibran has dabbled in spiritual music. He has worked on such albums when he was a keyboard player. For him, it was all about going back to the roots. The album incorporates teachings and writings from religious philosophers such as Sri Adisankara, Arunagirinadhar and Annamacharya. Their insistence on individuality spoke to Ghibran and he wanted the songs to reflect that. “I believe in suyadharma [individuality]. It is a common belief that change should begin from within. They (Adisankara, Arunagirinadhar and Annamacharya) all talk about the human condition and suyadharma, which appealed to me. I also feel people are more open to spirituality now,” he says. There will be a new release every Friday starting with ‘Ganesha Pancharatnam’, the first song in the series, which will be out tomorrow, followed by ‘Thiruppugazh’, ‘Harivarasanam’, ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, ‘Tandanana Ahi’ and ‘Kalabhairavashtakam’.

In terms of arranging the songs, Ghibran was careful not to succumb to the usual templated music religiously practised by the industry. His only challenge was to add value to their writing. “For a simple hero-worship song, you have a lot to consider. Likewise, you have to be even more cautious for songs that are already popular,” he says, adding, “There was no compromise in terms of music. In fact, we tied up with Budapest Symphony Orchestra for this project.”

What has Ghibran learnt over the course of this journey? “We listen to Ted Talks and motivational speakers. But everything is there in our religious scripts. They teach you about the way of life and make you a better person. The only catch is: you’ll have to discover for yourself.”

Ghibran’s ‘Spiritual Series’ will be available on YouTube