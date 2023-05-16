HamberMenu
‘A Legend’: Jackie Chan to star in sequel of his 2005 actioner ‘The Myth’

Released in 2005, ‘The Myth’ became Hong Kong’s third-highest-grossing film of the year

May 16, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

ANI
Jackie Chan at the 2023 Beijing International Film Festival at Yanqi Lake International Convention And Exhibition Center on April 21, 2023, in Beijing, China.

Jackie Chan at the 2023 Beijing International Film Festival at Yanqi Lake International Convention And Exhibition Center on April 21, 2023, in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: LINTAO ZHANG

Jackie Chan has come on board to act in a sequel to his 2005 martial arts fantasy-adventure hit The Myth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be directed by Chan's longtime collaborator Stanley Tong ( Rumble in the Bronx).

Titled A Legend, the sequel will have a budget of USD 50 million, which is considered to be a large amount for the Chinese film industry.

Yixing Zhang ( Kung Fu Yoga) and Coulee Nazha ( Police Story 2013) will star alongside Jackie Chan in A Legend. Produced by Bona Film Group, the film makes its market debut in Cannes with Taiwan-based Distribution Workshop handling worldwide sales.

Chan will reprise his role as archaeology expert Professor Chen in the sequel. The film's action begins when he notices that the texture of the artefacts discovered by his students during a glacier expedition is strikingly similar to a jade pendant he had seen in his dreams. Suspecting that the pendant is acting as a bridge between the realm of dreams and reality, Professor Chen leads his research team on a journey deep into the Glacier Temple, embarking on a fantastical adventure, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Released in 2005, The Myth became Hong Kong's third-highest-grossing film of the year and reached a worldwide total of USD 120 million. At 69, Chan shows no signs of slowing down his legendary movie career.

China / World cinema

