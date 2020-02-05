Movies

Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role?

And the Best Actor goes to...  

After having swept the honour at pretty much every major awards ceremony prior to the Oscars, this seems to be a shoo-in for Joaquin Phoenix after his incredible performance in 'Joker'. However, the likes of Adam Driver or Antonio Banderas, who are also garnering plaudit for their career-defining performances, could still spring a surprise

Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role?

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

