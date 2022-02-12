2022 K-Dramas to look out for: ‘Thirty-Nine,’ ‘Juvenile Justice’ and more

From courtroom dramas to romantic comedies, there’s plenty to keep fans enthralled in the coming months

It has been a frenzied start to the year for K-Drama fans. The Red Sleeve, starring Lee Jun-Ho and Lee Se-Young, ended during the first week of January, leaving fans of the show wanting more. All eyes then were then on the coming-of-age romance between Choi-Ung and Kook Yeon-So in Our Beloved summer which also finished on a high. The latest show to take the world by storm, All of Us are Dead, is continuing to gain fans by the minute as it moves towards breaking records set by the wildly-popular Squid Game.

We’re not even two months into the year and there’s already a lot more in store. Over the next few weeks, several shows are all set to premiere on streaming platforms in the country. Here’s a list of what to look out for:

Snowdrop

Release: Currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar

The K-Drama might have finished it’s broadcast in South Korea, but its release in India has been hotly anticipated. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-In, the 16-episode period drama is set against the backdrop of the 1987 democracy movement. The show marks Jisoo’s debut in K-Dramas and her legion of fans sure are looking forward to this.

Thirty-Nine

Release: From February 12 on Netflix

Everyone’s been waiting to see Son Ye-Jin back in a drama after Crash Landing on You; who better to see her on-screen with than Jeon Mi-Do, who has become a fan favourite after her lovely role in the Hospital Playlist series? Also starring Kim Ji-Hyun, the show will follow the journey of three friends who are on the brink of turning 40 as they navigate life, romance, grief and friendships. The Be Melodramatic vibes from the teasers have upped the anticipation for this one!

Forecasting Love and Weather

Release: From February 12 on Netflix

This show not just brings together two actors who are the perfect foil for a romantic comedy, but has a rather unlikely setting. Song Kang and Park Min-Young play co-workers at a national weather service. Touted to be an opposites attract office romance, here’s to hoping the interesting setting is explored in addition to all the swoon-worthy moments the teasers and trailer promise the show has in abundance.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Release: From February 12 on Netflix

A coming of age K-Drama, this show follows the lives of five characters. The show marks Nam Joo-Hyuk’s comeback to K-Dramas after his hugely popular appearance in Start-up and he stars alongside Kim Tae-Ri, who plays a budding fencer. As the friends navigate growing pains, relationships, and ambitions, the show has great potential to become a fan favorite along the lines of Fight for my Way and Reply 1988.

Juvenile Justice

Release: From February 25 on Netflix

Who can resist a show headlined by a magnetic Kim Hye-Soo? For K-drama newbies who were enthralled with her performance in the legal drama Hyena, Hye-Soo plays a tough judge at a juvenile court who is faced with complex cases in this courtroom drama that promises to be fiery.