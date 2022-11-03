‘2018’: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and more star in film on 2018 Kerala floods

Written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film tells the story of the heroes who fought together when severe floods devastated the state in 2018

Poster of the film | Photo Credit: Fahadh Faasil/Facebook

Actors Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair are all set to star in ‘ 2018’, a feature on the 2018 Kerala floods that devastated the state. The film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil announced the film on their social media handles. They shared the first-look poster of the film and said that the film will follow the story of the real-life heroes who fought together when the flood ravished the state. In August 2018, severe floods affected Kerala due to heavy rainfall. Reported to be the worst flood faced by the state in a century, the disaster killed more than 400 people and displaced almost a million people. While the National Disaster Response Forces and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed on rescue missions, common folk too fought alongside them and did their best to help people in need. 2018 is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under their Kavya Films and Prime Productions banners. The film, which is currently in its final leg of production, is expected to hit screens in early 2023.



