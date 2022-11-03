Lollapalooza India 2023 line-up: Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, and more

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 11:42 IST

Greta Van Fleet, music producer Diplo, EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music star AP Dhillon and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex are some of the other performers at the two-day festival scheduled to be held in Mumbai

Global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to come to India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. The event brings its multi-genre music experience with a two-day fest at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in Mumbai on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Featuring over 40 artists and 4 stages, Lollapalooza India 2023 has finally unveiled its line-up now. Taking centre-stage will be Imagine Dragons and The Strokes who will headline the inaugural festival, while Greta Van Fleet, music producer Diplo, EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music star AP Dhillon and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex will also perform. THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!



40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!



Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022 Other performers including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya. BookMyShow is the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans across both days, and tickets are live on lollaindia.com.



