Lockdown-special live performances: from DJ sets to theatre

Be quizzed by British celebrities and enjoy the Met opera in your pyjamas, for this week's list of Live Gigs features a mix of comfort viewings and highbrow culture

National Theatre

Britain’s National Theatre is also bringing the performing arts to your screens during lockdown, with its #NationalTheatreAtHome series. This includes not only some notable plays (James Graham’s This House will be up till June 4) but also a quiz on Facebook. The previous quiz, wherein questions were posed by Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and others, can now be viewed on YouTube. Schedule and details for future plays and quizzes are on nationaltheatre.org.uk

Discogs

What started out as a weekly Facebook live session has now increased to at least thrice a week, with a new artiste featured every time. Discogs, the globally crowd-sourced audio database, website and marketplace, began its #Homespun series of live DJ sets in April, and it is still going strong. Follow Discogs Facebook page for updates.

The Metropolitan Opera

That’s right: one of New York City’s cultural icons, The Metropolitan Opera has been live-streaming “a different encore presentation” every night. Each performance stays up for free viewing for 23 hours, from 7.30 pm EDT to 6.30 pm the following day, and is also available on various Met-Opera-on-Demand apps. Details and instructions are on metopera.org

Parkland Rising première

A documentary film’s première seems like an unlikely stage for legendary musicians and performers, but this one is being hosted by Pearl Jam and The Black Eyed Peas. To describe Parkland Rising, a documentary about the students at the forefront of US gun reform activism, as ‘relevant’, would be an understatement. RSVP at parklanddocumentary.com

