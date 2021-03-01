Entertainment

Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "I Care a Lot," via video, in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on February 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: NBC Handout

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign PressAssociation, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Movies

BEST DRAMA: "Nomadland"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Sacha Baron Cohen for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Rosamund Pike for "I Care a Lot"

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jodie Foster for "The Mauritanian"

BEST ANIMATED FILM: "Soul"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Minari" (USA)

TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES: "The Crown"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: "Schitt's Creek"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Josh O'Connor for "The Crown"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA: Emma Corrin for "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: "The Queen's Gambit"

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 10:12:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/key-winners-at-the-2021-golden-globes/article33959161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY