Entertainment

K-pop superstars BTS bat for global diplomacy at UN gathering

A recent photo of BTS posted by the pop stars on Twitter  

It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the earth’s well-being from superstar K-pop band BTS.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Addressing the stage for a sustainability event, the seven-member musical juggernaut appeared before the renowned green-marbled backdrop in the General Assembly hall on Monday to help promote U.N. goals for 2030 including ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.

“Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end,” said RM, the band’s leader.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the pop stars as special presidential envoys and an “exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world.”

The gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on the musicians standing before world leaders and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nerves were evident when band member Jimin stumbled over his words while talking about young people trying to navigate the pandemic. Jimin apologized before taking a breath to recollect himself. It was a moment that prompted the “BTS ARMY” of fans to rally behind him in a show of support on social media. The artists took turns on stage during their seven-minute speech.

But it wasn’t all about U.N. goals. The group also unveiled a new music video for its current hit single “Permission to Dance,” which was filmed at U.N. Headquarters in New York. The singers crooned, “Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk,” while dancing their way from the General Assembly hall to the garden overlooking the East River.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for its self-produced music and activism, which also includes publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Monday’s speech marked the group’s second appearance at the U.N. The band took part in an event in 2018, when RM spoke about its work with UNICEF.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to release October 15 on Zee5

Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha’s ‘96’ in the works

Ladakh all set to roll out first edition of Himalayan Film Festival

‘Bhavai’ makers remove ‘objectionable’ dialogue from film, say they have highest regard for ‘Ramayana’

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya team up for ‘Sunny’

Sekhar Kammula: ‘When people discuss issues I raise in my films, it’s as though my writing madness has paid off’

In ‘Ashvamithra’, director Earthling Koushalya views life from a child’s perspective

Meet the young Manipuri man creating Marvel-inspired robots from e-waste and cardboard

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy Awards

Actor Vijay files civil suit to restrain persons, including parents, from conducting meetings in his name

Have you met Arya the randonneur?

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A piercingly poignant and sobering slice of the past

Cadbury’s new ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ cricket ad wows with gender-swap twist. Meet its Chennai-based star

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s 1st private crew

Dan Levy inks deal with Netflix for developing film, TV projects

‘Little Things’ final season to premiere on Netflix in October

‘Old’ movie review: M Night Shyamalan’s holiday from hell partly engages

‘Deathloop’ game review: Addictive action, on repeat
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 1:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/k-pop-superstars-bts-bat-for-global-diplomacy-at-un-gathering/article36584087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY