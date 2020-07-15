Jio TV Plus announced: here’s what you need to know

At the virtual Reliance Annual General Meeting on July 15, Akash Ambani walked virtual audiences through what they can expect from Jio TV+. “Last year, we introduced Jio Fiber and the Jio set-top box. [The set-top box] was launched with the best content from the top OTT providers in the world and has already become very successful.” He added that one of the frequent challenges which cropped up for users was finding or discovering titles from the various providers — this made way for Jio TV+.

This new entity comprises a single sign-in support for 12 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now. This feature allows users to use a single login to automatically sign in to all linked apps, provided they support the feature. This requires an account through the aforementioned TV provider, though.

Jio has also integrated voice search which has been strengthened to find titles, based on contextual data such as genre, cast, crew and even mood.

Like most OTT platforms, Jio TV+ — as an aggregator — categorises titles according to genres such as education, news, travel and living, kids and more, but across the various providers to centralise the experience.

Jio TV+ also encourages audience interactivity, to shift slightly away from passive binge-watching, with Ambani adding, “We believe that interactivity on the TV or two-way communication is the future of consumption.” For channel-based shows such as Bigg Boss, Jio TV+ users can watch the live show while participating in an exclusive platform-run poll of which the results reflect the results as time progresses.

The Jio Fiber set-top box’s Jio TV+ comes at an interesting time; competing with devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Mi Box, Chromecast and Apple TV in the Indian market. The move may be helpful in subscriber retention given the ongoing ‘Make In India’ zeitgeist, but we will just have to wait and see.