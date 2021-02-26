Indian Twitter targets the wrong Tom Holland, trends #BoycottSpiderman

“I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.” Tom Holland tweeted on February 24 after Motera’s revamped Sardar Patel stadium was renamed Narendra Modi stadium.

His sarcasm didn’t win appreciation from many Indians on Twitter. Holland’s tweet invited over 5,000 retweets and thousands of replies, most of them asking him to “mind his business.” They warned him that Indians will boycott his upcoming Spiderman 3 for his comments.

Your replies & mentions are going to get raided with #BoycottSpiderMan in 5..4...3...2... https://t.co/5Gaa7lmDrW — vyrusrama (@vyrusrama) February 24, 2021

Now, actor Tom Holland who plays Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is clueless, because he didn’t post the original comment. It was posted by Tom Holland, the historian. Writer Holland is known for his works such as Rubicon: The Triumph and the Tragedy of the Roman Republic, In the Shadow of the Sword, and Dynasty.

His much younger namesake and Hollywood actor tweets from the handle @TomHolland1996. On the day when #BoycottSpiderman was trending in India, actor Holland was busy promoting his latest movie by teasing his fans with fake titles of his third Spiderman movie. It was finally revealed that third movie from the franchise also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon , would be called Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some were quick to find out the difference but it did little help.

I am convinced that this is a conspiracy by DC, trying hurt Marvel's revenue from India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India — V (@GeneralGaddafi_) February 25, 2021 I am convinced that this is a conspiracy by DC, trying hurt Marvel's revenue from India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India — V (@GeneralGaddafi_) February 25, 2021

So, people started making fun of those calling for the boycott of the movie. All this only helped in making the hashtag trend even better.

https://twitter.com/ferocious1997/status/1364847729860485120

https://twitter.com/thevirdas/status/1364609759236734977

Historian Holland took to Twitter once again, this time to “apologise”. But not for his earlier tweet on Modi, but to the makers of Spiderman. “Just for the record, & to save Marvel’s profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and that his naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself is in no way quite hilariously immodest.”

https://twitter.com/holland_tom/status/1364839953847435264