IFFI uploads Gulzar’s photo instead of Satyajit Ray’s in film credit, rectifies later

Gulzar

Gulzar   | Photo Credit: File photo: Rohit Jain Paras

Soon after reports of the mix up started doing the rounds, the festival organisers rectified the mistake.

In a goof up, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) attached veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar’s picture instead of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s in the director’s biography of Ganashatru on its official website.

The screenshot of the webpage of the homage section of IFFI website, featuring Gulzar’s picture as the director of the 1989 Bengali film went viral on social media on Friday.

The 50th edition of IFFI started on November 20, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth attending the opening ceremony.

The festival will conclude on November 28.

