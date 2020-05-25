Progress over perfection: These podcasts are all about body postivity

homing in | Entertainment

From Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh to Nicole Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me?, these body image positivity talks are for your weekly Podcast recommendations.

Fat. So?

Ameya and Pallavi discuss the pain, the joy, the learning, the dark humour and the silver lining of being ‘fat’. The episodes, which come out every alternate Sunday, touch on body image, societal norms, working hard at self-love, failing at weight loss, loneliness, food, love and sex. Plus, they offer reading recommendations.

Kick off your listening experience with episode three, in which Ameya considers positivity movements to be ‘hokey’, whereas the body positivity movement has transformed Pallavi’s life.

Episode length: 45 minutes to one hour (on average)

Available on: Suno India: sunoindia.in/fat-so/

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

The podcast challenges society’s definition of ‘worth through weight’ by speaking with different guests about how they are working through their past shames to find where their value truly lies. An extension of her body postivity campaign on Instagram, which has amassed more than one million followers, I Weigh sees The Good Place actor chat with activists, including Billy Porter, Aisling Bea, Reese Witherspoon, Beanie Feldstein, Gloria Steinem about issues such as cyber-bullying, feminism, and shame and self-esteem.

Episode length: 45 minutes to one hour (on average)

Available on: Earwolf, Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. earwolf.com/show/i-weigh- with-jameela-jamil/

Fearless Rebelle Radio

The host of this no-holds-barred experience is body image coach Summer Innanen. The podcast features interviews with leading experts in the anti-diet movement, self-help and feminism. Episode 154: ‘How to handle holiday diet/body talk’ and 139: ‘Fighting size stigma, revisited – interview with Ragen Chastain’ are good places to start. New episodes every Tuesday.

Episode length: 45 minutes to one hour (on average)

Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. summerinnanen.com/frr/

Why Won’t You Date Me? by Nicole Byer

If you love comedian Nicole Byer (from shows like Nailed It!) and her no-regrets style of comedy, Why Won’t You Date Me will truly pull some chuckles. She wonders aloud why she is still single while addressing body image and body positivity issues, particularly for women of colour.

Every week, Nicole invites a comedian, friend — or even an ex-fling — to chat about their romantic life and to figure out her own.

Episode length: 75 minutes (on average)

Available on: Stitcher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. stitcher.com/podcast/headgum/why-wont-you-date-me

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in

