Goren Bridge: Impossible Lead

April 12, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Both North and South overbid slightly, and they reached three no trump with only eight tricks and not many chances for a ninth. A heart lead would have given South no chance, but it was impossible for West to find that lead after South opened the bidding one heart.

South won the opening diamond lead with his ace and led the 10 of clubs to dummy’s ace. This was a good technical play catering to East holding either a singleton jack or nine in the suit. Clubs split normally, so South ran the whole suit, leaving this position:

Reading the position perfectly, South led a diamond to his king as East shed a heart, cashed the ace of hearts, and exited with a heart. East won and cashed two more hearts and the ace of spades, but then had to give dummy the king of spades for declarer’s ninth trick. Very nicely played!