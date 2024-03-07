GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goren Bridge: Good vision

March 07, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from a tournament held in England, where the weak no trump is very popular. East was long-time English star Nicola Smith, who used her imagination in finding a way to defeat this contract. The use of Stayman enabled North-South to find their heart fit, and the normal contract was reached.

West started by cashing two high clubs. There was no attractive shift, so West continued with a third club to dummy’s queen. West did not know how important this play would prove to be. It seems that the contract must succeed at this point due to the favorable trump position. South led the jack of hearts from dummy. Can you see how Smith defeated this contract?

She knew from the auction that partner would have no useful high cards remaining, perhaps a jack at most. Partner could, however, hold the seven of hearts! Smith rose with the ace of hearts and led a fourth round of clubs, intentionally yielding a ruff-sluff. West ruffed this with the seven of hearts and South over-ruffed with the nine in dummy. Smith now held the queen-eight of hearts sitting over dummy’s 10, giving her another sure trump trick to defeat the contract. Beautifully done!

