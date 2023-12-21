Goren bridge: Leaky ship

December 21, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

South in today’s deal was Andrew Robson, perhaps England’s greatest player. The deal is from a recent team competition and the declarer at the other table failed by two tricks in the same contract. Robson and his partner were playing an unusual system. We are told that North’s one no trump rebid showed any hand with at least 18 high-card points.

Robson won the opening club lead with dummy’s king and played a spade to the jack, king, and ace. This was a good start. West switched to a heart, which Robson won with dummy’s ace and ruffed a diamond in his hand. A spade to dummy’s eight was followed by the king of hearts and another diamond ruff, this time with Robson’s last trump.

Robson cashed the ace of clubs, shedding the last heart from dummy, and led the queen of hearts, discarding a diamond. Robson led another heart and there was nothing West could do. Should West ruff, dummy would over-ruff, draw the last trump, and take the rest of the tricks with diamonds. Should West never ruff, his trumps would be picked up on the last two tricks in a classic trump coup. Well done!