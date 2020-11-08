Google Doodle celebrates Purushottam Laxman Deshpande's 101st birth anniversary

He received the Padma Bhushan in 1993 and the Padma Shri in 1966

Google commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of writer P.L. Deshpande, popularly known by his Marathi initials Pu La, with a doodle illustrated by Mumbai-based artist Sameer Kulavoor. Deshpande was not only a writer but also a playwright, musician, composer, actor, director, and philanthropist. He was renowned for his joyful humor and satire.

Born on this day in 1919 in erstwhile Bombay, he was a college lecturer before he started pursuing a career in music. He went on to gain fame as a proficient Hindustani classical musician. Deshpande worked for the newly-founded Doordarshan and was the first to interview the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Indian television. He was seconded to the BBC for training, after which he spent some time in France and West Germany. This spurred his later travelogue 'Apoorvai'.

Deshpande's writing premiered in 'Bombay' magazine in the late 1940s. Apart from his original works, he also adapted prominent literary works in other languages into Marathi. His filmography includes 'Kuber' (1947) for which he was an actor and playback singer; 'Jaga Bhadyane Dene ahe' (1949) for which he wrote the screenplay and dialogue; 'Mothi Manase' (1949) for which he directed music, among many others.

He received the Padma Bhushan in 1993 and the Padma Shri in 1966 among other noted literary awards. The Government of Maharashtra established the "P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy" in 2002 to honour his contributions to Marathi literature. Some of his philanthropic activities included donations to Muktangan Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre, IUCAA Muktangan Vidnyan Shodhika and 'Neehar', a hostel for the children of prostitutes.

He died aged 80 in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 12, 2000, due to complications from Parkinson's disease.